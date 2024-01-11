The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

BK opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.