TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $174.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

