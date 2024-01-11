TIAA Trust National Association Takes $3.34 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

