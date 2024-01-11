TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $499.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.81 and a 200 day moving average of $473.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

