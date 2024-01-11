TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 23,599 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 374.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 33,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 164,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

