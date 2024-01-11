Avalanche Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.52 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $39.59 or 0.00084125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,661,018 coins and its circulating supply is 366,628,108 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

