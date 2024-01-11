Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Articles

