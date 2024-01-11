Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

