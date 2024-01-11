Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LKFN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.