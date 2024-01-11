WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $817.49 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $817.49 million and $43.23 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,809,717,947 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

