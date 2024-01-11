Corus Entertainment (CJREF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

