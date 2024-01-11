Safe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.00 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Safe has a market cap of $39.00 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00119642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86671171 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

