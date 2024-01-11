Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $172.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,212,997 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,203,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338081 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

