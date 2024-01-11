WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,223,000. Creative Planning raised its position in WD-40 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

