Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In related news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,870,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,729.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

