Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $10.60

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.10 to $10.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

HPP stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 4,392,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $13,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

