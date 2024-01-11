Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $182.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

