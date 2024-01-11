Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.27 and a beta of 0.92. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,296 shares of company stock worth $1,373,592 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flywire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flywire by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 469,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 263,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

