Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

