KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.04.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

