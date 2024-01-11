Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,028,974 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

