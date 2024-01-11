Ardor Price Tops $0.0960 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $95.92 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00084125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

