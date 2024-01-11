Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.48783943 USD and is up 17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $21,367,758.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

