Klaytn Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.45 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Klaytn has a market cap of $702.67 million and $30.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,878,957,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,044,954 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

