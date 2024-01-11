Analysts Offer Predictions for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $47.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

