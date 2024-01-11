BitShares Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $165,756.47 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001578 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

