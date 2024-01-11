VerusCoin Trading Down 9.4% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $91.44 million and $14,931.41 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,209,030 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,206,204.70177788 with 75,206,209.05043268 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.26158498 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,649.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

