Nervos Network Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $155.24 million and $3.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00154373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.66 or 0.00577183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00064882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00323943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00204377 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,003,366,153 coins and its circulating supply is 43,317,681,882 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.