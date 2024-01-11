Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.