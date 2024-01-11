DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.85

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $18.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00119642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

