SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.15 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $142.15 million and approximately $39.23 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,758,930 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 448,758,930.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29986609 USD and is up 10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $34,291,852.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

