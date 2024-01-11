BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0000

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $197,591.29 and $111,002.31 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.72 or 1.00037626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00232393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,049,255,347 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001071 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $114,001.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

