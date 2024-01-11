Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.96 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $103.96 million and $49.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.72 or 1.00037626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00232393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0970164 USD and is up 11.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $87,332,003.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

