Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 645 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 684,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 3,170 ($40.41) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

