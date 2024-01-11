Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.07 and its 200-day moving average is $323.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.07.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

