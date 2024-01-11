State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

