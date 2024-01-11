State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $250.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

