State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.