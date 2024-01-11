State of Michigan Retirement System Has $24.43 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $749.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $724.11 and its 200-day moving average is $673.85. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.57 and a 1 year high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

