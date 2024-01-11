Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after acquiring an additional 151,058 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 985,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

APH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

