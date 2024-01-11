First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

