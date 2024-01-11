Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 287 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVFree Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

