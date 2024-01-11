ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $862,716.96 and approximately $77.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.72 or 1.00037626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00232393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000862 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $71.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.