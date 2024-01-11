ERC20 1-Day Volume Reaches $312.41 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $312.41 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.72 or 1.00037626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00232393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053906 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $303.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

