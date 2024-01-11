Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.23 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $167.02 million and $40.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.31 or 0.05605442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00084125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,035,749 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

