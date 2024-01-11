Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

