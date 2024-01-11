Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 443 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Retireful LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter.

AOM stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

