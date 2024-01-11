SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.06 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

