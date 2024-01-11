AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Reduced by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.57 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

