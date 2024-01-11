ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

